Zimbabwe: Fund Loot Probe - Angry Youths Say Side-Lined

A MEETING organised by the parliamentary portfolio committee on Youth Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment here turned chaotic as angry youths complained about being side lined from accessing the loans. Youths that attended the Monday meeting at Chinotimba Hall said a majority of them in the resort town and across the province were not aware of the government Kurera/Ukondla Fund as officials in the ministry deliberately left them out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.