Zimbabwe: Fund Loot Probe - Angry You...

Zimbabwe: Fund Loot Probe - Angry Youths Say Side-Lined

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: AllAfrica.com

A MEETING organised by the parliamentary portfolio committee on Youth Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment here turned chaotic as angry youths complained about being side lined from accessing the loans. Youths that attended the Monday meeting at Chinotimba Hall said a majority of them in the resort town and across the province were not aware of the government Kurera/Ukondla Fund as officials in the ministry deliberately left them out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,687 • Total comments across all topics: 280,993,689

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC