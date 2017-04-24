Zimbabwe: Former Ruling Party Politic...

Zimbabwe: Former Ruling Party Politician Kereke's Winding Road to Jail

Fresh details have emerged of how former Zanu PF MP Munyaradzi Kereke manipulated state institutions, including the police, in his vain attempt to escape prosecution for raping an 11-year-old girl. Kereke, a former advisor to retired Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono, was last year sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping his niece.

