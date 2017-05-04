Zimbabwe: Former Chief Justice Chidya...

Zimbabwe: Former Chief Justice Chidyausiku's Family Suspects Foul Play

THE family of the late former Chief Justice, Godfrey Chidyausiku, who died this week of liver and kidney complications at a South African hospital, suspect that his food was spiked with poison during a farewell party hosted for him by the Judicial Services Commission. A close relative whom spoke on condition of anonymity said the family strongly suspected the jurist fell victim to the bitter Zanu PF divisions over President Robert Mugabe's succession.



