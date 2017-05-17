Zimbabwe: Floods Appeal - UN Pledges ...

Zimbabwe: Floods Appeal - UN Pledges U.S.$1, 6 Million

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

The United Nations has pledged $1, 6 million towards the needs of families affected by floods this last rain season. UN resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli, announcing the pledge, said it will help meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable particularly those who are still living in temporary camps in the southern parts of Zimbabwe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,084 • Total comments across all topics: 281,095,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC