Zimbabwe: Floods Appeal - UN Pledges U.S.$1, 6 Million
The United Nations has pledged $1, 6 million towards the needs of families affected by floods this last rain season. UN resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli, announcing the pledge, said it will help meet the basic needs of the most vulnerable particularly those who are still living in temporary camps in the southern parts of Zimbabwe.
