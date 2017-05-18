Zimbabwe: First Lady's Son Impregnates Minister's Daughter, Court Hears

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe's son Russell Goreraza reportedly impregnated the daughter of the late deputy minister and national hero Aguy Georgias, a Harare court heard Wednesday. Goreraza is Grace's son from her first marriage to an Air Force of Zimbabwe pilot who was effectively exiled to China as a military attach after losing his wife to President Robert Mugabe.

