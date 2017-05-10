Zimbabwe: Expose Corruption, Media Urged

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority has called on the media to expose corruption at all levels and all forms of illicit behaviour, as these vices reverse the gains of economic development. Speaking to journalists at a media workshop in Bulawayo on Monday, Zimra acting commissioner-general Mr Happias Kuzvinzwa said the media had a mammoth yet imperative task to expose corruption by naming and shaming corrupt individuals.

