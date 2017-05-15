Zimbabwe: EU Urges Govt to Respect Young People's 'Dissident' Opinions

The European Union head of delegation in Zimbabwe, Philippe Van Damme, says Harare should respect young Zimbabwe's aspirations and views even if they express "dissident opinions" while at the same time creating employment opportunities for them. This, he said, would save the lives of young Zimbabweans who routinely brave "crocodiles" crossing the Limpopo River into South Africa in search of jobs.

