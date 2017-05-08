Zimbabwe/Egypt: Is CAPS United Ready ...

Zimbabwe/Egypt: Is CAPS United Ready for Zamalek?

HARARE giants are looking to have at least two training sessions under floodlights ahead of their trip to Egypt as they want to familiarise with the night conditions they will play in during their CAF Champions League group stage opener against Zamalek. Makepekepe begin their campaign in the money-spinning group phase this Friday with a 9pm kick-off against the five-time African champions at the 86 000-seater Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, about 225km north of Cairo.Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter The Green Machine regroup today to start the final leg of the preparations after the players were given weekend off following the postponement of their blockbuster clash with old rivals Dynamos.

Chicago, IL

