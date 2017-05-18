Zimbabwe dollar is coming back: Mugabe Govt
Harare: There is panic among Zimbabweans after the government announced last week that it was working on "a plan" to use gold reserves to anchor the reintroduction of the dead Zim dollar. In Tuesday's surprise announcement, State media quoted Mines minister Walter Chidakwa saying that the government was working on "a plan to establish a gold reserve set to anchor the introduction of a local currency", which would see the resurrection of the dead Zim dollar.
