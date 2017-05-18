Zimbabwe dollar is coming back: Mugab...

Zimbabwe dollar is coming back: Mugabe Govt

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: ZWNews.com

Harare: There is panic among Zimbabweans after the government announced last week that it was working on "a plan" to use gold reserves to anchor the reintroduction of the dead Zim dollar. In Tuesday's surprise announcement, State media quoted Mines minister Walter Chidakwa saying that the government was working on "a plan to establish a gold reserve set to anchor the introduction of a local currency", which would see the resurrection of the dead Zim dollar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC