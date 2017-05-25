Zimbabwe: Disabled Evictees Lobby UN to Isolate Govt
More than 20 families of people living with disabilities who have been evicted from Leonard Cheshire home in Harare's Avenues area have petitioned the United Nations to isolate the Zanu PF government. The families said Zimbabwe should be restricted from being part of this year's Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to be held in New York next month.
