Zimbabwe: Diasporans Begging for Land, Says Grace Mugabe
FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe says she is having sleepless nights fielding phone calls from exiled Zimbabweans now desperate for land after running away from country at the height of her husband's farm grabs. President Robert Mugabe's controversial land reforms are said to have triggered an economic crisis which drove millions of Zimbabweans across the borders into Botswana and South Africa, as well as overseas to countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK and the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC