Zimbabwe: Diasporans Begging for Land, Says Grace Mugabe

FIRST Lady Grace Mugabe says she is having sleepless nights fielding phone calls from exiled Zimbabweans now desperate for land after running away from country at the height of her husband's farm grabs. President Robert Mugabe's controversial land reforms are said to have triggered an economic crisis which drove millions of Zimbabweans across the borders into Botswana and South Africa, as well as overseas to countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK and the United States.

