Zimbabwe: Couple Loot Late Brother's Pension, Jailed

1 hr ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

A couple who connived to squander hubby's late brother's $15, 000 pension after throwing the widow out of her matrimonial house were sentenced to two years in jail. Mbarwi and his wife Anna Chiweshe, 47, then fraudulently obtained documents that purported that Chiweshe was married to the late Shatei and had two children by him, the court heard.

Chicago, IL

