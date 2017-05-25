Zimbabwe: Country Among the World's Most Fragile States - Report
Zimbabwe has been ranked number 13th among the world's most fragile States, putting to shame President Robert Mugabe's recent denials his country was far from the inglorious classification and was second to South Africa among the continent's most developed States. According to the index, the country is only better than South Sudan, Somalia, Central African Republic, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Chad, Guinea and Nigeria.
