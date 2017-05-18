Zimbabwe: Construction Industry Pensi...

Zimbabwe: Construction Industry Pension Fund Scouts for U.S.$14 Million

THE Construction Industry Pension Fund is scouting for investors to inject US$14 million into the Norton Shopping Mall whose construction stalled over a decade ago. Once it has been completed, the mall will generate rental income for the fund, which can be channelled towards other projects.

Chicago, IL

