Zimbabwe: Construction Industry Pension Fund Scouts for U.S.$14 Million
THE Construction Industry Pension Fund is scouting for investors to inject US$14 million into the Norton Shopping Mall whose construction stalled over a decade ago. Once it has been completed, the mall will generate rental income for the fund, which can be channelled towards other projects.
