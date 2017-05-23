Zimbabwe: City Council Senior Officia...

Zimbabwe: City Council Senior Officials 'Awarding Tenders to Own Companies'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Sleaze is rampant at Mutare City Council with top management awarding corruptly awarding tenders to their own companies, a local MP has claimed. Chikanga-Dangamvura MP Isau Mupfumi claimed that senior council employees were abusing assets at the local authority such as vehicles in the dead of night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC