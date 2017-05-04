Zimbabwe: Chinese Firm to Set Up Asse...

Zimbabwe: Chinese Firm to Set Up Assembly Plant

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

One of the world's leading automotive manufacturing companies, FAW Group Corporation is in the initial stages of setting up a vehicle assembly plant in Zimbabwe this year. This planned development is expected to boost Government's efforts to revive the country's motor assembly industry.As part of its commitment to investing in the county, FAW Zimbabwe recently opened a showroom and offices in Bulawayo in addition to the one it has been operating in Harare over the last five years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,690 • Total comments across all topics: 280,770,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC