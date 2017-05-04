Zimbabwe: Chinese Firm to Set Up Assembly Plant
One of the world's leading automotive manufacturing companies, FAW Group Corporation is in the initial stages of setting up a vehicle assembly plant in Zimbabwe this year. This planned development is expected to boost Government's efforts to revive the country's motor assembly industry.As part of its commitment to investing in the county, FAW Zimbabwe recently opened a showroom and offices in Bulawayo in addition to the one it has been operating in Harare over the last five years.
