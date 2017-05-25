Zimbabwe: Child Smuggling On Border W...

Zimbabwe: Child Smuggling On Border With South Africa Surges

A total of 150 children were this year intercepted while being smuggled into either South Africa or Zimbabwe, while 79 local minors are being held at care centres in Limpopo province, an action committee has revealed. A quarterly meeting of the Zimbabwe-South Africa Cross-Border Coordination Committee for Unaccompanied and Separated Migrant Children raised concern over the rampant smuggling of minors between the two countries' borders.

