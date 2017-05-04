Zimbabwe: Central Bank Boss Must Resign Over Bond Notes Failure - Pressure Groups
CIVIL society movements have demanded the immediate resignation of Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor, John Mangudya over the failure of bond notes to ease the country's cash crisis. Addressing a press conference in Harare Tuesday, spokesperson for the organisations, Pastor Evan Mawarire of This Flag movement, said Mangudya had promised to resign if the bond notes failed.
