Zimbabwe: 'Broke' Tsvangirai's Party Fails to Pay Its Workers
The MDC-T leadership has admitted that it is failing to pay about 110 employees after foreign donors dumped the party, which is now looking up to Government for salvation. The party, which claims to be awaiting $2 million from Government under the Political Parties Finance Act, received $800 000 in December last year, out of the $1,2 million they were allocated by Treasury.
