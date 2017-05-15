Zimbabwe: Bond Notes 'Being Traded Outside Borders' - Report

They said it couldn't happen but it has: Zimbabwe's bond notes are being smuggled just over the border and traded on the black market, a report says. The state-controlled Sunday News says its reporters have been to border posts at Plumtree, Victoria Falls and Beitbridge where they've found traders selling the bond notes to people who want to make sure they have cash before they enter Zimbabwe.

