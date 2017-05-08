Zimbabwe: Better Days Coming - Pastor Chris
Visiting Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said challenges facing Zimbabwe will soon be a thing of the past, as the country's leadership is on the right track with its turnaround strategies. Addressing thousands of congregants at a "Worship and Communion" service at the National Sports Stadium in Harare last night, he said better days were coming for Zimbabweans.
