Zimbabwe: Better Days Coming - Pastor Chris

Visiting Christ Embassy founder Pastor Chris Oyakhilome has said challenges facing Zimbabwe will soon be a thing of the past, as the country's leadership is on the right track with its turnaround strategies. Addressing thousands of congregants at a "Worship and Communion" service at the National Sports Stadium in Harare last night, he said better days were coming for Zimbabweans.

