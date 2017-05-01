Zimbabwe: Army General Chiwenga Warns...

Zimbabwe: Army General Chiwenga Warns War Veterans

Zimbabwe's security services will not stand by while rogue elements belittle their Commander-in-Chief, warning that dissent from quarters that should know better will not be tolerated. In an interview with The Herald and Sunday Mail yesterday, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga said many of the people making political noises today were either utterly misguided, had a history of treachery or were Johnnies-come-lately to the struggle.

Chicago, IL

