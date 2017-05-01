Zimbabwe: Army General Chiwenga Warns War Veterans
Zimbabwe's security services will not stand by while rogue elements belittle their Commander-in-Chief, warning that dissent from quarters that should know better will not be tolerated. In an interview with The Herald and Sunday Mail yesterday, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga said many of the people making political noises today were either utterly misguided, had a history of treachery or were Johnnies-come-lately to the struggle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|23 hr
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC