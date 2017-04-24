Zimbabwe: Armed Robbers On the Prowl
The Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern over a gang of armed robbers that is raiding service stations and other business premises. National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said in most instances the robbers are armed with pistols and other dangerous weapons.
