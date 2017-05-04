Zimbabwe: Apologise to President, War Vets Leader Mahiya Told

Welfare Services for War veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-political Detainees and Restrictees Minister Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube has advised Mr Douglas Mahiya to apologise to President Mugabe and fellow war veterans for disrespecting the Head of State and Government and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces. Rtd Col Dube's remarks were in response to statements made by the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association spokesman, that President Mugabe would go down with under-fire national political commissar Cde Saviour Kasukuwere in next year's elections, if he failed to fire him.

