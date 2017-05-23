Zimbabwe: Angry Nurses March

Zimbabwe: Angry Nurses March

Hundreds of nurses Tuesday staged a protest at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare to express their disgruntlement over the inefficiencies of the Health Services Board since its inception. Coming from all the country's provinces, the nurses were carrying placards denouncing HSB for failing to properly grade them at work.

