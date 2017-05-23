Zimbabwe: Alleged Drug Mule Won't Defecate Cocaine She Supposedly Ingested
Harare prosecutors have been left bewildered and scrambling to save their case as a South African claimed to be a drug mule won't defecate the evidence. After being picked up, she denied carrying any drugs, claiming instead that she was pregnant.
