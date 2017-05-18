Zimbabwe: Activists Scorn Plans to Na...

Zimbabwe: Activists Scorn Plans to Name University After Mugabe

HIGHER Education Minister Jonathan Moyo's plans to name a yet to be built university after President Robert Mugabe have been met with scorn by activists who feel the veteran leader has squandered a legacy he painstakingly built during the country's liberation struggle. Moyo said the envisaged specialised skills university will assume the veteran leader's name as he was an "iconic leader who has distinguished himself in the area of education".

Chicago, IL

