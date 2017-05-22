Zimbabwe: 52 MPs Yet to Speak Since Opening of 8th Parliament

OVER 50 members of parliament are yet to contribute anything in the national assembly since the beginning of the eighth parliament, an interest group has said. Speaking in Harare Monday, Women in Politics Support executive director Sakhile Sifelani Ngoma told a Zimbabwe Parliamentary Journalists Forum workshop in Harare that there was need to interrogate why debates are dominated by a few legislators when many are bench warming.

