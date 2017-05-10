Zim companies reduce borrowing to pay...

Zim companies reduce borrowing to pay their foreign debt

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Companies in Zimbabwe are reducing borrowings to fund offshore payments, Barclays Zimbabwe managing director, George Guvamatanga, said last week, adding that the bank was still keen to take up government securities, despite market scepticism over treasury bills. Barclays Zimbabwe is still controlled by Barclays plc, but the British bank has said that it intends to dispose of its interests in the bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,374 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC