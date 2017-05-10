Zim companies reduce borrowing to pay their foreign debt
Companies in Zimbabwe are reducing borrowings to fund offshore payments, Barclays Zimbabwe managing director, George Guvamatanga, said last week, adding that the bank was still keen to take up government securities, despite market scepticism over treasury bills. Barclays Zimbabwe is still controlled by Barclays plc, but the British bank has said that it intends to dispose of its interests in the bank.
