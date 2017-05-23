Youthsa vote can sway 2018 election

Youthsa vote can sway 2018 election

As the 2018 general election fast approaches, Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity challenges the youths in Zimbabwe to rise up and vote in numbers as this crucial vote will help shape their future. While young voters in the past have been comfortable in apathy neglecting the importance of voting, they should realise that their voice is an important one because democracy doesn't work without citizen participation.

