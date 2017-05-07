Young, hip Zimbabweans flock to attend a rejuvenated arts fest
Young, fashion-conscious and eager for change, thousands of Zimbabweans spent this week partying at music concerts and open-air bars during a six-day festival hosted in the capital against all the odds. The Harare International Festival of the Arts , founded in 1999, was abandoned last year as Zimbabwe's economy crumbled and left desperate locals unable to withdraw money from banks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC