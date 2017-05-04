WCC Pays Tribute to Pauline Webb, Fir...

WCC Pays Tribute to Pauline Webb, First Woman Vice-Moderator

Thursday May 4 Read more: Christian Newswire

Contact: World Council of Churches, +41-79-507-6363; www.oikoumene.org/press GENEVE, May 4, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dr Pauline Webb, a British Methodist laywoman, multi-talented Christian communicator and ecumenical statesperson, died at the age of 89 on 27 April 2017 in Muswell Hill, London. Photo: Dr Pauline Webb speaking at the WCC 8th Assembly in Harare, Zimbabwe, 1998 From the 4th Assembly of the World Council of Churches at Uppsala in 1968 through the 5th Assembly at Nairobi in 1975, she was the first woman to serve as vice-moderator of the WCC's governing bodies.

