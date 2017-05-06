Visiting Chinese delegation explores ...

Visiting Chinese delegation explores joint venture opportunities in Zimbabwe

Read more: Xinhuanet

Zimbabwe and China's Zhejiang Province on Friday signed two memorandum as the two countries push for more cooperation and fostering of joint ventures in sectors such as agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, construction, energy, health and finance. Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa signed a Friendship Memorandum of Understanding with the Vice Chairman of Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress Wang Huizhong.

Chicago, IL

