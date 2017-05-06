Visiting Chinese delegation explores joint venture opportunities in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and China's Zhejiang Province on Friday signed two memorandum as the two countries push for more cooperation and fostering of joint ventures in sectors such as agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, construction, energy, health and finance. Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Miriam Chikukwa signed a Friendship Memorandum of Understanding with the Vice Chairman of Standing Committee of Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress Wang Huizhong.

