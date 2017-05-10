South Africa: Bank Charges Force Immi...

South Africa: Bank Charges Force Immigrants to Send Money Home 'Hand-to-Hand'

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

When Tanaka* sends money back to her family in Zimbabwe, she heads to Cape Town's long-distance bus terminal to find passengers or drivers travelling to Harare. She says it's too expensive for her to send money electronically.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,682

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC