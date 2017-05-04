Slumped and Mumbling, 93-Year-Old Mugabe Denies Zimbabwe Is 'Fragile'

Zimbabwe's 93-year-old president, Robert Mugabe, sat slumped in his chair, wringing his hands, as he told a panel discussion on Thursday in a low murmur that his country was not a "fragile state". Mugabe's government is struggling with a debt crisis, a fall in foreign exchange inflows, and acute shortages of cash that have forced banks to limit withdrawals, as well as growing resistance to his three-decade rule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.