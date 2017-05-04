Report links Malema to plot to topple Mugabe
Many are rolling around with laughter in Harare on Sunday after the state-controlled Sunday Mail newspaper said that Julius Malema is in a deal with Zanu-PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere to topple President Robert Mugabe, 93, and that their plot was backed by a former British ambassador to South Africa, Robin Renwick. Calling it an "unholy alliance" the Sunday Mail said that Renwick met Malema in London in 2015 "after which the Economic Freedom Fighters leader apparently dumped his economic nationalisation mantra and started rabidly pursuing President Jacob Zuma's ouster".
