Priyanka Chopra promotes UNICEF's initiative in Zimbabwe

Harare, May 4 - Actress Priyanka Chopra is in the Zimbabwean capital to promote UNICEF's initiative 'End Violence against Children as its Goodwill Ambassador. We are here in Harare, Zimbabwe, on a field visit in the first part of my trip to Africa as part of our efforts to 'End Violence against Children', Priyanka posted on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a photograph of herself along with the UNICEF team.

