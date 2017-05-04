PICS: Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp in crisis

Most have travelled thousands of kilometres to reach Zimbabwe, some on foot, others by roads and probably a few by air, in search of a better life. Now the number of these refugees has reached 10,563 in the country, with 8,982 of them staying at Tongogara Refugee Camp outside Chipinge, a small town located about 500km south-east of the capital, Harare.

