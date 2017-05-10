New twist in compensation for disposs...

New twist in compensation for dispossessed Zimbabwe farmers

In a new twist in the saga over compensation of white farmers who were ejected from their farms in Zimbabwe, two groups of dispossessed landowners have emerged, one of which argues that government is not liable and should not pay for land. Invasions of white-owned farms in Zimbabwe began in 2 000 and have continued since.

