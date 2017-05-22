Mugabe's dream fades; Zimbabwe still divided

When President Robert Mugabe came to power in 1980, one of his policy was to create a nation of citizens who can co-exist with others from different races, political affiliations, he is credited of the so-called rainbow nation that was popularised by the former South African president, the late Nelson Mandela. When the parliamentary portfolio committee on peace and reconciliation visited Norton last year, the debate could not went on well, as there were clashes, with people from different political parties mocking one another.

