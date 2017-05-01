Mugabe's CIO who killed 20 people dep...

Mugabe's CIO who killed 20 people deported from New Zealand

Yesterday

A former member of Robert Mugabe's dreaded spy police, Central Intelligence Organisatio , who admitted to rape, murder and torture in his homeland has left New Zealand, after the Immigration Minister refused him a work visa. While New Zealand authorities questioned whether William Nduku was the Zimbabwean man's real name, that was how he identified himself while he was in New Zealand.

Chicago, IL

