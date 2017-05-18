Mugabe-Zanu PF blamed for Mzembi UN election loss

Zimbabweans across the political divide have aired their voices over Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi's loss for the UNWTO secretary general's post. Mzembi who was African Union backed, looked sure footed before the polls but lost to Georgia's Zurab Polilakashvilli with 15 votes to 18. His loss was heartbreak to Africa, with most of them wondering as to how it had happened, one citizen had this to say; 'If it was held on African ground we would have thought the votes were rigged against our minister.'

