Mugabe-Zanu PF blamed for Mzembi UN e...

Mugabe-Zanu PF blamed for Mzembi UN election loss

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ZWNews.com

Zimbabweans across the political divide have aired their voices over Tourism Minister, Walter Mzembi's loss for the UNWTO secretary general's post. Mzembi who was African Union backed, looked sure footed before the polls but lost to Georgia's Zurab Polilakashvilli with 15 votes to 18. His loss was heartbreak to Africa, with most of them wondering as to how it had happened, one citizen had this to say; 'If it was held on African ground we would have thought the votes were rigged against our minister.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court May 1 Ex Senator Santpo... 3
News Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ... Mar '17 Season_s greetings 1
News Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re... Feb '17 lose ugly fat 1
News South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16) Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14) Sep '16 Chillas271 4
News Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Profesa Mthethwa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC