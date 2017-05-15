Mugabe urged to reshuffle cabinet and arrest corrupt ministers
President Robert Mugabe has been called to ignore his hero worshippers and bootlickers, and rather reshuffle, arrest his underperforming and corrupt ministers, if the country is to attract and benefit from foreign investors. Contributing in parliament recently, after the tabling of a report that exposed the under hand dealings involving diamonds from the Marange fields, Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said Zimbabwe is failing to attract investments because of poor policies and corruption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC