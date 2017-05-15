Mugabe urged to reshuffle cabinet and...

Mugabe urged to reshuffle cabinet and arrest corrupt ministers

Yesterday

President Robert Mugabe has been called to ignore his hero worshippers and bootlickers, and rather reshuffle, arrest his underperforming and corrupt ministers, if the country is to attract and benefit from foreign investors. Contributing in parliament recently, after the tabling of a report that exposed the under hand dealings involving diamonds from the Marange fields, Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa said Zimbabwe is failing to attract investments because of poor policies and corruption.

Chicago, IL

