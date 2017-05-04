Minister pleased Mugabe's henchman le...

Minister pleased Mugabe's henchman leaves NZ

Stuff reported in February that William Nduku, who lived in Auckland for almost two years, confessed to being part of up to 20 murders as a member of Zimbabwe's secret police back in 2007. "People with his history are not welcome in New Zealand and I'm very pleased he has gone," said Woodhouse.

Chicago, IL

