Manyuchi Builds Mansion in Chivhu
The story of rags to riches continues to be satisfied by Zimbabwean top boxer Charles Manyuchi as recently he is building a state of the art house in Chivhu. The luxury mansion also has a borehole drilled, a compact solar system that can run every electric gadget in the house and two bathrooms that include an ensuite for the main bedroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ZWNews.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|May 1
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC