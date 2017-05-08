Manyuchi Builds Mansion in Chivhu

The story of rags to riches continues to be satisfied by Zimbabwean top boxer Charles Manyuchi as recently he is building a state of the art house in Chivhu. The luxury mansion also has a borehole drilled, a compact solar system that can run every electric gadget in the house and two bathrooms that include an ensuite for the main bedroom.

Chicago, IL

