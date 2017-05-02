KQ launches direct flights to Victori...

KQ launches direct flights to Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Kenya Airways launched its inaugural direct flight into the resort town of Victoria Falls from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Monday. The new route between Nairobi and Victoria Falls will operate three times a week including Monday, Thursday and Saturday and will be linked to Cape Town, South Africa.

Chicago, IL

