IMF Advises Harare Against Unnecessary Spending

The International Monetary Fund has cautioned the Zimbabwe government against unnecessary spending, warning that this may worsen the prevailing cash shortages in the country and eventually fuel inflation. In a statement released here Tuesday at the end of a two-week mission to Zimbabwe, the IMF said the 2015/16 droughthad fuelled government expenditure.

