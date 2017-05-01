Harare International Festival of the ...

Harare International Festival of the Arts Supporters Work to Crowd-Fund 2017 Zimbabwean Fest

Monday

Supporters are joining forces to ensure that the 2017 Harare International Festival of the Arts goes on as planned after it didn't take place in 2016. Friends of the festival immediately moved to start a crowd-funding campaign to keep the event afloat using #HIFAmusthappen.

Chicago, IL

