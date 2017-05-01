Harare International Festival of the Arts Supporters Work to Crowd-Fund 2017 Zimbabwean Fest
Supporters are joining forces to ensure that the 2017 Harare International Festival of the Arts goes on as planned after it didn't take place in 2016. Friends of the festival immediately moved to start a crowd-funding campaign to keep the event afloat using #HIFAmusthappen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serial burglar surrenders bizarre 'tools' in court
|Mon
|Ex Senator Santpo...
|3
|Dokora hails Islamic education; Is Zanu PF the ...
|Mar '17
|Season_s greetings
|1
|Melissa McCarthy brings laughs, Alec Baldwin re...
|Feb '17
|lose ugly fat
|1
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|'Greedy' West wants to re-colonise Africa - Mus... (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Chillas271
|4
|Zimbabwe: Debt-Shifting Gamble Brings Govt Out ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Profesa Mthethwa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC