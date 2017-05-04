Former Zimbabwean chief justice Chidy...

Former Zimbabwean chief justice Chidyausiku dies

Wednesday May 3

Zimbabwe's former chief justice, Godfrey Chidyausiku, 70, died in a South African hospital on Wednesday. Mr Chidyausiku retired from his post two months ago.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 280,797,295

