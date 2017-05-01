Feature: Little joy as Zimbabwe commemorates Workers' Day

Zimbabwe joins the world in marking International Workers' Day on Monday, but some workers agree that despite getting a holiday, there is nothing much to celebrate on the day. Low salaries, which in many cases are paid late as employers scrounge around to raise them, long queues at banks where no one is guaranteed of making a withdrawal because of the limited cash available, and the poor economy are militating against the workers' welfare.

